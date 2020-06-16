Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 80-year-old Fenton, Mo. man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a Fenton man on Tuesday, June 16.
Brian R. Speicher, 80, is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 226 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans; a plaid, long-sleeve shirt and brown slip-on shoes. He also wears glasses and may walk with a cane.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he has dementia, hypertension and tremors.
He is believed to be driving a black 2007 Saturn Ion with Missouri license GB4D7S.
He was reportedly last seen at 2:40 p.m. on June 9 in the 100 block of Daisy Drive in Fenton, Mo.
According to the sheriff’s office, Speicher did not tell anyone he was going on a trip, which is not usual for him. His cell phone was pinged in Katy, Texas. There has not been any bank activity since June 8.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.
