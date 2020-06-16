Crews battle early morning fire in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews battled an early morning fire in rural Union County, Illinois.
Crews were called to a home south of Anna on Big Creek Church Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
A garage near the home had caught on fire.
Video from the scene shows there were people at the home at the time of the fire.
It is not clear if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire.
Firefighters from Anna, Jonesboro and Dongola responded to the fire.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.