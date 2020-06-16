Crews battle early morning fire in Union Co., Ill.

Multiple crews battled an early morning garage fire on Big Creek Church Road, just south of Anna, Ill. (Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller | June 16, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 4:07 AM

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews battled an early morning fire in rural Union County, Illinois.

Crews were called to a home south of Anna on Big Creek Church Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

A garage near the home had caught on fire.

Video from the scene shows there were people at the home at the time of the fire.

It is not clear if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire.

Firefighters from Anna, Jonesboro and Dongola responded to the fire.

