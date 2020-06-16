Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Jackson, Missouri.
The crash happened on East Jackson Boulevard in front Schlick Motors on Tuesday morning, June 16. This is just north of the Diverging Diamond construction project.
The crash is causing morning commute traffic to move slowly.
According to Jackson Police, at least one person was injured in the crash.
Drivers are asked to use caution as emergency crews respond to the scene.
