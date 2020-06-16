City of Jackson announces additional reopenings for Parks and Recreation

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson released additional information on reopenings for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Phase II of Governor Mike Parson’s recovery plan for the state began on Tuesday, June 16, and more parks and recreation facilities reopened.
According to the City, all programming, including leagues, swimming pools and events will have more equipment sanitation, and participants and spectators will be asked to social distance when possible. They recommend the number of customers at sporting, music and rental events be limited to help follow those guidelines.
If you have a pavilion rental, you can contact the Jackson Civic Center for more information.
Effective immediately, the Jackson Civic Center will operate without occupancy limits, but they are encouraging social distancing. Indoor facilities will continue to have increased sanitation and games will be allowed.
Starting the week of June 16, baseball and softball leagues resumed play and games will continue throughout the summer months.
Starting on Tuesday, all playgrounds and basketball courts in Jackson City Parks reopened. This means all outdoor park features are now open, with some exceptions. Outdoor amenities will be sanitized on a limited basis. They ask customers to social distance when possible.
The Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool opened to the public on Monday, June 8, and is operating 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Look for changes in operations, social distancing requirements, increased sanitation and a maximum pool capacity of 147 (operating at 50 percent capacity). For more information, you can call the pool at 573-243-8343.
The Rockin’ the Rock Garden free summer concert series started on Friday, June 5 in the City Park.
The Jackson Municipal Band started its performance season on Thursday, June 11 at the Nick Leist Band Shell.
The Parks and Recreation Department will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4. However, some activities were canceled this year out of precaution due to COVID-19. Planned daytime events include a car show cruise-in display and food vendors. Evening activities will begin at 7 p.m. with musical performances at the band shell, and fireworks are scheduled at 9:30 p.m.
Customers and visitors to indoor and outdoor park amenities should acknowledge there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19 when entering the public facility, and participation is at your own risk.
As Missouri reopens, the City of Jackson asked that you please remember the virus isn’t over. They remind everyone to stay 6-feet apart in public, wear masks (cover nose and mouth) to protect others and wash hands, surfaces and common items regularly.
