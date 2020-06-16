Cape Girardeau County Commission meetings temporarily relocated

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission will conduct it’s meetings in the former Jackson Courthouse at 101 Court St. in Jackson beginning Monday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m.
The move is in response to the County Clerk/Local Election Authority request for more space anticipated for conducting the August Primary and November General elections.
The Commission chambers will be used for election activities through the November election.
The Commission is anticipated to return to the chambers located in the Administration Building after the 2020 election cycle.
The Commission administrative offices will continue to be located in the Administration Building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
