What you need to know June 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 15.
This morning is starting off mild with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
A few areas in southeast Missouri from Farmington to Poplar Bluff that will have slightly more cloud cover and a small chance of a shower during the morning and early afternoon.
Most of the Heartland will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures today will be in the low 80s by the afternoon.
The first half of the week is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.
Temps will start to rise into the mid 80s by Wednesday.
The end of the week, summer time heat and humidity returns.
Our next main chance of rain could be Friday heading into the weekend.
- A search is underway for a missing Wayne County, Mo. man. Patrick Chapman was last seen on May 1 in Mill Spring, Mo.
- Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg, A man was shot late Saturday night and was flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.
- The Atlanta Police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a fast-food parking lot Friday night could face charges this week.
- Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices.
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to visit Crosswalk Community Action Agency in West Frankfort on Monday to discuss a grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
- Center-based licensed childcare programs and day camps in Kentucky can reopen starting today.
- An award-winning journalist critical of the Philippine president was convicted of libel and sentenced to jail Monday in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy.
- More than 700 flags lined Cape County Park in Cape Girardeau for Flag Day.
- Louisiana will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.
- Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E. coli concerns.
