What you need to know June 15

What you need to know June 15
A bird in a tree sings a summer song in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | June 15, 2020 at 3:15 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 4:16 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 15.

First Alert Weather

This morning is starting off mild with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

A few areas in southeast Missouri from Farmington to Poplar Bluff that will have slightly more cloud cover and a small chance of a shower during the morning and early afternoon.

Most of the Heartland will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures today will be in the low 80s by the afternoon.

The first half of the week is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

Temps will start to rise into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

The end of the week, summer time heat and humidity returns.

Our next main chance of rain could be Friday heading into the weekend.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.