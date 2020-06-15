17th annual Red Cross St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite fans to donate blood at the 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 17-19.
Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last, and $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
There are 17 locations associated with this year’s drive.
Wednesday, June 17
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Charles County, 9000, Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Roland Lewis Community Building, South 27th St., Mount Vernon, IL
· 12:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street, Chester, IL
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL.
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO.
Thursday, June 18
· 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive Mineral Point, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Drury Inn Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road, Brentwood, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO.
· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO.
Friday, June 19
· Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO.
· Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO.
· Noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL.
Since its inception in 2004, more than 13,350 blood donations have been collected at the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive.
This year they are anticipating collecting more than 900 donations of lifesaving blood.
