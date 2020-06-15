Tenn. families who qualify for free, reduced school lunches also eligible for financial assistance

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Tennessee Department of Education announced families are now eligible to receive financial assistance for their children’s nutritional needs.
It’s provided through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.
Under the program, families of children who receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school may receive financial assistance to replace school meals during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures.
It will provide parents with $5.70 per child for each day that child qualifies for P-EBT.
Parents who already receive SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, currently, do not need to apply. The funds were added on the EBT card they already use starting June 12.
Those who do not receive SNAP benefits, but whose children do qualify for free or reduced school meals, will need to apply for P-EBT online here starting on June 15. The application period will end June 29.
According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, many districts and schools across the state used innovative ways to continue delivering meals to students and families, such as “grab and go” options, drive-thrus or bus delivery. They said, on average, they provided 1.5 million meals a week to families regardless of a student’s enrollment.
Many emergency sites are continuing to provide student meals and receiving these meals does not disqualify a family from the P-EBT program.
