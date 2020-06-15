Small earthquake rattles north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Wayne County, Missouri Monday morning.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded approximately 7.4 miles east of Williamsville, Mo.
This is about 13.6 miles north of Poplar Bluff.
The quake shook around 6:44 a.m. on June 15.
At least two people reported feeling the earthquake.
According to the USGS website, one person in Wappapello and one person in Kansas City, Mo. reported feeling the quake.
The tremor is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
