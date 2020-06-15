Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg, Ill.
Harrisburg officers were called to a home at the intersection of Club Street and National Street at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived to the scene they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at an area emergency room for treatment.
The man was later flown to an out-of-state hospital.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
According to Harrisburg Police, members of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed and searched a home where they seized various illegal drugs.
A juvenile female was arrested on unrelated charges.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
No details on a suspect or suspects has been released.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.
The Illinois State Police, Saline County Sheriffs Department and Eldorado Police Department assisted in the initial investigation.
