Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg, Ill.

Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg, Ill.
Police said a man had been shot at a home near the intersection of Club Street and National Street late Saturday night. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | June 15, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 4:34 AM

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg, Ill.

Harrisburg officers were called to a home at the intersection of Club Street and National Street at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 in reference to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at an area emergency room for treatment.

The man was later flown to an out-of-state hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

According to Harrisburg Police, members of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed and searched a home where they seized various illegal drugs.

A juvenile female was arrested on unrelated charges.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

No details on a suspect or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.

The Illinois State Police, Saline County Sheriffs Department and Eldorado Police Department assisted in the initial investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.