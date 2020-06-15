S7HD reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported seven new COVID-19 cases.
All individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One male under 10, one female 10s, one male 10s, one female 20s, one male 60s
- Union County: One male under 5, one male 30s
S7HD is also reporting 15 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 275 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
172 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.