S7HD reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more recovered

By Jessica Ladd | June 15, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 4:43 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported seven new COVID-19 cases.

All individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Johnson County: One male under 10, one female 10s, one male 10s, one female 20s, one male 60s
  • Union County: One male under 5, one male 30s

S7HD is also reporting 15 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 275 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

172 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region.

