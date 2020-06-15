SEMO Food Bank schedules 3 additional COVID-19 mobile food distributions

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank scheduled three additional COVID-19 response mobile food distributions.
The next COVID-19 Response Mobiles include:
- Tuesday, June 16 at 4 p.m. - First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville
- Wednesday, June 17 at 4 p.m. - Doniphan Fire Department, 124 West Jefferson, Doniphan
- Monday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m. - County Sheriff’s Office, 5 Basler Drive, Ste. Genevieve
Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:
- Tuesday, June 16 at 4 p.m. - MRV Banks, 1505 North Mount Auburn, Cape Girardeau
- Thursday, June 18 at 9 a.m. - BNSF Railroad, VFW Building, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee
- Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. - Reaching All In Need (RAIN), 104 East Main, Portageville
- Friday, June 19 at 4 p.m. - 110 North Main, Gideon. Sponsored by Bayer Fund.
- Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m. - Delta Elementary School parking lot, 124 East McKinley Street, Delta. Sponsored by Randles General Baptist Church.
- Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m. - First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut, Doniphan. Sponsored by Bread Shed.
- Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. - Advance United Methodist Church, 202 North Oak Drive, Advance
People who need food assistance should only go to the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. They should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.
These will be drive-thru distributions, so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.
Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help.
The food bank also can help with applications for the SNAP program for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.
People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Make sure to flag donations for COVID-19 disaster fund.
