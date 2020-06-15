Police looking for stolen car from Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a car that was reportedly stolen over the weekend from the Cape Girardeau area.
Cape Girardeau Police Officer Joey Hann said they received a report that a woman was hiking on Juden trail with a friend on Sunday, June, 14.
The woman parked in the gravel conservation lot, unlocked with the keys in the vehicle for about an hour while she was walking on the trail, according to Hann.
She returned to find the vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle is a grey, 2014 KIA Forte with temporary tags.
The owner of the car said she bought it just two weeks ago.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
