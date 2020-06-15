Paducah police looking for woman accused of assaulting man, stealing his truck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a man and stole his truck on Sunday morning, June 14.
Erica M. Worley, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
According to police, the victim told them he was socializing with several other people near his home when a woman known to witnesses as “Rico” hit him in the back of the head with a 2x4 board and took his silver 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.
Police say the victim also injured his right arm, but declined medical treatment.
Investigators determined Rico was Erica Worley. She is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and short hair.
The truck has Louisiana license plates Y268701.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the location of the truck is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
