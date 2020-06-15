7 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of seven new COVID-19 cases within Williamson County.
The seven new cases of COVID-19 include the following:
- Two female children
- One woman in her 20s
- One woman in her 60s
- One man in his 20s
- One man in his 40s
- One man in his 50s
All are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 90 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 61 have recovered in Williamson county and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
