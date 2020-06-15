Missouri to reopen under Phase II, Heartland health officials remind you to be safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson recently announced Missouri will fully reopen June 16 for Phase 2 of the recovery plan.
Heartland health officials say reopening across the state shouldn’t stop you from being safe.
“Just because the orders are going away does not mean the virus is gone and that we stop doing any of those things that prevent it," said Jane Wernsman, the director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
She believed we must still take precautions to be safe.
“We want to remind folks that like I said the virus is not gone it’s still among us," she said. "We still need to practice measures that can prevent the transmission of that virus.”
Social distancing, washing your hands and covering your face, are still continued measures we must follow.
“There is always the concern that we have not seen the greatest number of cases that we could be seeing in a population our size," she said.
As temperatures begin to rise, more of us want to enjoy outdoor summer activities. Wernsman warned us to avoid large group activities, social gatherings and vacations, because the virus is still very active.
“Our recommendations are to maintain those measures we’ve had in place every since the beginning of this whole virus event. Maintain that social distancing if at all possible," she said.
She said each week, they are still seeing cases on the rise.
“Since those rules or orders are being relaxed, it’s up to us to do that personal responsible thing and practice or continue to practice those measures," she said.
Governor Parson signed Executive Order 20-12 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through December 30, 2020, which gives Missourians more time to adjust as the state works through the economic recovery process.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.