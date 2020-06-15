Military funeral honors, committal services to resume at Mo. veteran cemeteries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Military funeral honors, as well as committal services will resume at all five of Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries beginning on Tuesday, June 16.
Funeral services at veteran cemeteries located at Bloomfield, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield and Ft. Leonard Wood were suspended in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Committal shelters will be open for scheduled interments, but administrative buildings will remain closed to walk-in traffic. Administrative offices will continue to operate via telework and email until further notice.
The Missouri Veterans Commission said the state veterans cemeteries will continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration precautionary guidelines.
For more information regarding scheduling, format and precautionary regulations contact the following cemetery office of interest listed below:
- Bloomfield – (573) 568-3871
- Fort Leonard Wood - (573) 774-3496
- Higginsville – (660) 584-5252
- Jacksonville – (660) 295-4237
- Springfield – (417) 823-3944
