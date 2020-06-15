Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Rte. 149

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Route 149.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday, June 14 around 10:05 p.m. on Illinois Route 149 near the intersection of Plumfield Road.
Deputies say Casen Flanagan, 27, of Zeigler, was hit by an eastbound truck as he was walking in the eastbound lane. The truck was driven by 18-year-old William Morris of Royalton.
According to the sheriff’s office, Flanagan was taken from the scene and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation. No tickets have been issued at this time.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is the second pedestrian crash being investigated.
The first happened on June 7 around 11 p.m. when 63-year-old Roger Shelton, of Benton, was hit while riding his bicycle on Illinois Route 34 east of Benton.
Shelton was airlifted from the scene and remains in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital.
No tickets have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.