Man accused of shooting at Secretary of State’s Office in Massac County, Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis man is accused of shooting at the Secretary of State’s Office.
Rondell W. Lawson, 57, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice.
According to the Metropolis Police Department, at around 3:35 a.m. on June 10, they responded to the area of 10th and Jon Street for reports of shots fired. Massac County deputies assisted.
The investigation led them to Lawson’s home in the 1100 block of W. 10th Street. Witnesses say they saw Lawson firing a rifle across 10th St. toward the Secretary of State’s Office.
An officer saw Lawson inside the home, but he would not come out until about an hour later when he was talked outside and surrendered.
According to police, he was armed with a 9mm pistol at the time. They said they found numerous weapons outside the front door, as well as numerous shell casings that had been fired from the rifle.
Lawson was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
