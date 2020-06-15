$275M in emergency relief to benefit households impacted by COVID-19

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Two Illinois programs will receive $275 million for COVID-19 relief.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant programs. The funding includes an additional $90 million allocated via the CARES Act, allowing the state to increase eligibility for these programs to 1 million income-qualified Illinoisans.
Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other essential household services.
You can click here for more information and to fill out new remote applications.
Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is gone.
Applicants must have the following documentation to apply, depending on they type of assistance they need:
- Proof employment (paystubs) for the head of the household for the last 30 days
- Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly)
- Copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are not included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information
- Proof of social security numbers for all household members
