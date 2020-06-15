Looking To Be A Great Day!

A mild morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies today with the exception of a few areas in southeast Missouri from Farmington to Poplar Bluff that will have slightly more cloud cover and a small chance of a shower during the morning and early afternoon. It is looking nice with high temperatures reaching the low 80s by the afternoon.
A decent first half of the week with lots of sunshine in store and dry days. Temps will start to rise into the mid 80s by Wednesday. The end of the week, summer time heat and humidity will be back.
Our next main chance of rain we are watching will be Friday heading into the weekend.
-Lisa
