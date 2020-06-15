Ky. State Police cancel Kids Camp, announce virtual alternative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police canceled its Trooper Island Kid’s Camp due to COVID-19 concerns, and announced a virtual alternative.
You can click here to register your kids for Virtual Trooper Island Camp.
“Trooper Island Camp, located on an island in Dale Hollow Lake, provides a camping experience for nearly 800 underprivileged children each year,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “I couldn’t fathom not sharing this experience with Kentucky children and ending 55 years of tradition by not hosting it.”
The first episode of the virtual camp will air on the KSP YouTube channel and the Trooper Island Facebook Page on June 30 at 10 a.m.
After that, there will be two episodes each week during the month of July for children to watch and participate in. Each episode will feature an activity that campers would do if they were at the island.
There will also be downloadable activities kids can do at home. Some of the topics include swimming, campfire cooking, archery and the traditional flag raising ceremony.
KSP will use the hashtag #VirtualTrooperIsland and welcome parents to share photos or videos of their child during the camp episodes on KSP social media or through the agency website.
Trooper Island Camp Director Trooper Jonathan Biven planned to share some of those and use them for a special graduation ceremony in August. He said every child that certifies they have watched all the episodes will receive a camp certificate and patch.
Virtual camp is open to children of all ages.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.