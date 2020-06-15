Jackson Co., Ill. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department announced two more COVID-19 deaths on June 15.
The individuals are both male, one in his sixties and the other in his forties.
The health department is not reporting any new COVID-19 cases.
To date, there have been 319 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including sixteen deaths related to the disease.
Three more individuals were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 271 individuals.
Thirty-two active cases are currently being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.