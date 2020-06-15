Ill. proposal to have 50 percent capacity at events in Phase 4 of reopening

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association unveiled a new plan to hold events at ballroom and event centers.
The plan proposes venues would hold up to 50 percent capacity.
IHLA hopes this will help keep the states tourism and event industry afloat.
“We’re pretty much already set up to handle these guidelines before they were implemented but I’m glad they are implemented, I’m glad they recognize its impossible to have events with 50 people or less, even 50 percent capacity limits it but at least its something going forward," said Dirk Borgsmiller, the owner of the Garden Grove Event Center. "We can start to have our July, August and September and fall weddings.“
This plan would begin when Phase 4 starts in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.