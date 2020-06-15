Heartland LGBTQ organization reacts to SCOTUS ruling

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A landmark decision on Monday by the Supreme Court makes it illegal to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community in the work place.
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is monumental that it gives LGBTQ+ people the same protections as everybody else," said Randyn Heisserer-Miller, president of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Cape Girardeau, PFLAG.
Heisserer-Miller is talking about the federal civil rights law that now protects LGBTQ people.
“Personal beliefs cannot keep you from being hired and it cannot be used against you to fire you,” he said.
Heisserer-Miller said this ruling affects every American.
“By expanding title seven, it allows all those federal protections to encompass every state regardless of how that political situation may feel," he said.
Kevin Hampton, PFLAG board member, said this is historic.
“This ruling recognizes that dignity of each LGBTQ individual in this country,” he said.
Hampton said before today’s ruling some LGBTQ people would worry about what could happen if they came out of the closest.
“A person could have been fired; they could have lost housing. There are any number of protections that a straight person does not have to worry about, that LGBTQ people did, up until today’s ruling,” he said.
Heisserer-Miller said this ruling will let people be true to themselves.
“And what this does, it allows them to fully come out of the closet and live their best full life,” he said.
Hampton said PFLAG Cape Girardeau offers support for employers who want to learn more about this ruling.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.