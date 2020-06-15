Gov. Pritzker to visit West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in southern Illinois on Monday, June15.
Gov. Pritzker is set to visit Crosswalk Community Action Agency in West Frankfort at 2 p.m.
The governor will be discussing grants administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Prior to his visit in West Frankfort, Pritzker will be in Belleville to discuss the same grants at a food pantry at 11 a.m.
According to their website, Crosswalk Community Action Agency helps low-income or or disadvantaged individuals and families with a variety of programs and services. Some of these programs and services include energy assistance, home repair and rehabilitation, home weatherization, and scholarships.
Crosswalk serves individuals and families in Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson and Williamson Counties.
