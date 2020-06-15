Get ready for a really nice Tuesday morning

Mainly clear skies tonight, along with lower dew points, will allow for some comfortable temperatures Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s tonight. Enjoy some outdoor time early, because afternoon temperatures will be warm. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances remain pretty low over the next few days. Each day will be a little warmer and stickier than the previous one. By the weekend, highs will be back into the mid 90s with feels like number is the upper 90s in some areas.