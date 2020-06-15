Election fraud hotline created to report suspected election violations in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentuckians can now report suspected election law violations during the 2020 primary election to the Attorney General’s election fraud hotline.
The hotline, 1-800-328-VOTE, is active year round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions, and can be referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.
On Election Day, June 23, the hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and calls are answered live. Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review.
Allegations of election law violations include, but are not limited to, campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud and poll disruption.
The hotline is part of an effort by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and law enforcement partners to ensure the integrity of the election process. Cameron joined Secretary of State Mike Adams to announce the formation of the Ballot Integrity Task Force.
The task force includes the Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.
