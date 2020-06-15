Dry comfortable weather for the next couple of days. Heat and humidity return by week’s end.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching a front over southwest across our far western counties. We will see a few isolated showers and storms along this front through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures are pleasant across the area with lower humidity as well. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Skies will clear area wide this evening. Clear skies and light winds will allow for cool temperatures overnight. We will see sunny skies on your Tuesday and that trend will continue through Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s far north to the upper 50s far south. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 80s across the Heartland.
Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week. Our low level moisture will increase as well, making it humid by the end of the week. By the weekend the heat index will approach 100 degrees in many areas. We look to remain dry through Saturday with a chance of afternoon storms Sunday and Monday.
