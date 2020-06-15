Drug trafficking arrest in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of Sikeston narcotics unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration received a search warrant and searched an apartment on the 100 block of N. Stoddard on June 15.
This was a joint investigation conducted by the two agencies to mitigate illegal drug sales in the area.
Police discovered over four pounds of methamphetamine in the home.
Investigators estimate the street value of this methamphetamine to be around $185,000.
A Sikeston man was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Trafficking.
Dominique D. Tipler, 33, was charged with the A Felony through Scott County Courts.
The judge ordered “no bond” until his court appearance.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.