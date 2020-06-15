Carbondale to hold Residential Spring Clean-Up Program in July

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has rescheduled its annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program for July.
The program had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The clean-up event allows Carbondale residents to dispose of household items.
Residents wanting to participate will have to place the items they wish to dispose of at the curbside of their dwelling no earlier than five days prior to the collection day and no later than 8 a.m. of the collection day. Items placed after 8 a.m. of the appointed date will not be collected. Items placed prior to the five days of the collection day will be considered a violation of City Code and could be subject to a citation.
The following are the new clean-up dates set for various locations in Carbondale during the month of July:
- Monday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, July 10 - All residences east of the Canadian National (CN) railroad tracks.
- Tuesday’s City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 17 - All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of South Oakland Avenue and all residents south of West Main St. up to and including Chautauqua Street (excluding residences along South Oakland Ave.)
- Wednesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, July 24 - All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from South Oakland Avenue east and from West Main Street south. And all residences from West Main Street north and North Oakland Avenue east, up to and including West Sycamore Street as well as residences on North Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of West Chautauqua Street (excluding residences on Chautauqua St.)
- Thursday’s City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 31 - All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of West Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along West Sycamore St. and North Baine Dr.) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek.
When placing items for pick-up, residents are urged not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage paths.
The following are items that will not be collected as a part of the clean-up program:
- Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; MP3 and IPOD players.
- Tires, appliances, or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the City’s Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program.
- Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides, and other chemicals. Many of these items may be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department.
- Contractor’s remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.
Anyone with questions about the clean-up program is asked to contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.