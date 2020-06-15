Cape Girardeau VFW to reopen Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 is reopening their doors after being closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19.
Since then, they’ve used this time to remodel some of the rooms with repairing and new flooring. They’ve even put in place some new guidelines to help with the prevention of spreading the coronavirus.
Staff there tell us they wanted to wait to open their doors to give a little extra time for the virus to subside for their veterans.
“Veterans just have certain disabilities that would be more susceptible to this virus that’s been going around,” VFW Post 3838 Quartermaster James Colyer said. “So we aired on the side of caution and followed the Governor’s plan and that kind of thing. We just felt it was the more responsible thing to do.”
Staff there tell us they are just excited to see all their friendly patrons again and get back to some normalcy.
