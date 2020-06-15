Cape City Council highlights 6/15

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Will the new terminal at Cape Girardeau remain in the same location or move to the Northwest side of the airport?
Three locations are currently under consideration after a study by CMT and presented to council Monday night.
The Terminal Area Master Plan is a project to help the airport plan for passengers and pilots for the next 20 years.
Nick Brown, of CMT, told the city council the plan doesn’t make specific plans but provides options that will help in the final recommendation.
The plan does call for a small growth in the number of passengers and flights but note the terminal is not fit for its current use.
Brown said that the terminal is inadequate for several reasons.
It was built before all the 9-11 safeguards.
It lacks modern amenities such as phone plugs and Wi-Fi.
There are no bathrooms once passengers have been screened by TSA.
Last year, the airport saw a 30% increase in traffic with new flights, planes and destination.
The new study does take into account the lack of travel due to COVID-19 this year.
It still projects an increase in passenger traffic in the next 10 years with the possibility of 65 seat planes replacing the current 50 seat jets.
And a possibility that an additional airline with limited flights to vacation destinations could use the airport.
Two of the three proposals include moving the terminal to the northwest side of property which could help when it comes to an extended taxi lane for planes.
But those sites could also be a problem because utilities would need to be run to these locations.
The study does not include the new flight school announced by Southeast Missouri State University this year.
Once that happens several new planes to be based at the field.
Currently there are 73 planes at the airport.
Next the consultants will coordinate with the FAA and Missouri Department of Transportation on these proposals and return to council with more options.
City council also discussed the pedestrian signs on Broadway Street.
The city manager is gathering research on Broadway traffic before any recommendation is made to remove, keep or change the signs in the center of the street.
Council woman Stacy Kinder also asked that the Confederate Monument at Ivers Square be put on the agenda for community discussion.
The square is just outside the building that is being renovated to the new city hall.
The monument is one of three civil war monuments in that location.
One of the statues will be moved to another location on the property because it is too close to the building renovation.
It will be moved to its permanent location when construction is complete.
Several other monuments have been removed and taken to the new Jackson courthouse.
The police memorial will be moved to the new police headquarters.
