Wayne Co. man missing

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Patrick Chapman, a Wayne County man, was reported missing on May 10.
He was last seen on May 1 in Mill Spring, Mo.
Chapman is 34 years-old, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is 5′8 and weighs about 155 lbs.
Chapman’s car has been found.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department has two dog teams out searching, along with search parties.
Anyone with info is asked to contact the Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office at 573-224-3219.
