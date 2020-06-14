Shawnee Community College to host food distribution day

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College will host a food distribution day on Thursday, June 18, beginning at 8:30 a.m. to help combat food insecurity.
Laborers’ Local 773, along with Senator Dale Fowler, and the college have joined together to help feed the community.
The funding for this project comes from a recent grant secured by Cusumano & Sons, Inc. of Mt. Vernon Ill.
The new program will help to provide produce to combat food shortages in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The giveaway includes several hundred cases of fresh produce and dairy.
The distribution will take place on the main campus of Shawnee College, located at 8364 Shawnee College Rd. in Ullin. Ill.
Shawnee College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy said of the distribution, “We are delighted to host this wonderful event for our community. Part of the vision of Shawnee College is to be community connected. We are always searching for additional ways to partner with our local community on behalf of our residents. I am grateful to Cusumano & Sons, Laborers’ Local 773 and Senator Fowler for sponsoring this truly worthwhile endeavor.”
Additional distributions are being planned for other areas throughout the region and will be announced by the Laborers’ Local once locations, dates and time are determined.
