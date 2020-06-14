Shawnee Community College to host food distribution day

Shawnee College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy said of the distribution, “We are delighted to host this wonderful event for our community. Part of the vision of Shawnee College is to be community connected. We are always searching for additional ways to partner with our local community on behalf of our residents. I am grateful to Cusumano & Sons, Laborers’ Local 773 and Senator Fowler for sponsoring this truly worthwhile endeavor.”