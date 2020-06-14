Prayer vigil held for law enforcement officers across the country

EVANSVILLE, Indiana. (WAFF) - This weekend, dozens of people met for a prayer vigil outside a police department in Indiana.
Those in attendance say they showed up to pray for law enforcement officers in Evansville and across the country. They were joined by pastors, who lead the group in prayer. Organizers say this wasn’t a political event, but just a chance to pause and pray for our first responders.
“After watching TV this past week and seeing so much damage and so many things with our policemen and police women and all law enforcement officers, it was breaking my heart. And I thought ya know, we are better than this, We are better than this,” said Brenda Bergwitz, Veteran and organizer of the event.
Bergwitz said she’s considering planning an even larger prayer event in the weeks to come.
