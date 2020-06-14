Police called after disturbance at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -At around 6:15 p.m. on June 13, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the staff at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center stating a handful of juveniles had stolen the keys from a guard inside the center.
They had gotten into to a pod of cells, and were damaging property.
After failed negotiations between the staff and the juveniles, the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) requested the KSP enter the facility and restore order.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Troopers responded to the center.
Shortly after entering the center, Troopers were able to restore order without the use of physical force.
All juveniles voluntarily re-entered their cells and the keys were retrieved by Detention Center personnel.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
