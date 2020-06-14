More than 700 flags fly at Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau for Flag Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many motorist took the tour through the Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau today.
The flags are set up this weekend for Flag Day.
Volunteers, including help from Teen Challenge, put up more than 727 flags along-side the streets in Cape County Park.
Each flag has a special meaning as they represent a deceased Cape Girardeau County veteran.
"It's a symbol of our country," Ron Bollinger said. "Our country, if you're a proud American, it should mean something to you. It should be something that you cherish, uphold and you defend. We've lost so many of our fellow countrymen throughout the years defending this flag."
Flag day commemorates the resolution adopted by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.