Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial hosts virtual Flag Retirement Ceremony

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will be hosting a virtual Flag Retirement Ceremony, on Sunday June 14.
The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m., at the memorial. It will be streamed online
There are many different ways to retire an American Flag, the most common way is a ceremony that burns the flag.
One Flag Retirement Ceremony burns the flag in pieces.
The ceremony is often held in silence, except for the speaker, because the flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage and strength.
A low burning, but hot fire is built. There should not be any updrafts that could scatter the ashes of the flag.
With the utmost reverence and care, the flag is cut into pieces.
The blue field is cut away, and left whole.
Then the stripes are separated.
Each stripe is gently placed into the fire, one by one.
There are 13 stripes, to honor each of the original colonies.
Often the ceremony leader will instruct those who are watching to remember those who fought for our independence, who helped shape the nation.
The blue field is sometimes kissed, or saluted.
It is laid whole on the fire, as the 50 states are always united together.
They often close the ceremony with a speech, salute, and/or a moment of silence.
Other Flag Retirement Ceremonies burn the flag whole.
