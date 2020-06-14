Mayfield man threatens mother, attempts to throw her off balcony

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 13, officers with the Mayfield Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 Block of North 5th Street.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female victim.
The female stated that her son Trevor Taylor, 29 of Mayfield, had came to her apartment after he believed she was taking to the police.
At that time, Taylor entered her apartment, grabbed her, and told her he was going to kill her.
Taylor then pushed her outside of her apartment, and attempted to throw her over the second story balcony railing.
Officers began to search for Taylor in the immediate area.
He was located on North 5th Street.
When Taylor saw officers coming towards him, he fled on foot.
He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Taylor was placed under arrest for an active warrant out of Graves County for Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury.
He was also charged with Murder - Domestic Violence (Attempt), Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury, and Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 1st Degree, and was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
