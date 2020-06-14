First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak cold front will be ‘back-dooring’ in from the northeast today, gradually introducing slightly cooler and less humid weather. The front may also touch off a few showers or thunderstorms here and there. With the cooler air slowly moving in from NE to SW, there will be an unusually wide range in afternoon air temps today, from about 80 northeast near Mt. Vernon to near 90 southwest near Kennett and Doniphan. Humidity will be lower in the northeast as well. Isolated shower and thunderstorms are likely at pretty much any time. Not outlooked by SPC but a few strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening.