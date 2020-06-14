First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The weather over the next few days will be unusually pleasant for mid-June as a weak upper low meanders south from Indiana/Ohio into the southeastern states. This will put us in weak northeast flow aloft, keeping it slightly cooler and less humid than normal. Skies will remain mainly clear thru much of the week. Temps and dew points/humidity will begin to rebound by about Thursday/Friday…with highs back in the low 90s and dew points near 70 by the end of the week. However….rainfall chances will remain very low at least until next weekend. At that point, models have been consistent at bringing a relatively strong cold front through the region on Sunday or Sunday night.