First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Cooler and less humid air has been pushing slowly into the area today from NE to SW. At mid-afternoon we had about a 25° range from Mt. Vernon, IL to Kennett, MO. There is still a chance of a few thunderstorms popping up this evening over far western and southern counties from about Van Buren and Doniphan southeast into the Bootheel and NW Tennessee. Once the sun goes down any thunderstorms should gradually fizzle, leading to a mostly clear and pleasant early summer night.
The weather over the next few days will be unusually pleasant for mid-June as a weak upper low meanders south from Indiana/Ohio into the southeastern states. This will put us in weak northeast flow aloft, keeping it slightly cooler and less humid than normal. Skies will remain mainly clear thru much of the week. Temps and dew points/humidity will begin to rebound by about Thursday/Friday…with highs back in the low 90s and dew points near 70 by the end of the week. However….rainfall chances will remain very low at least until next weekend. At that point, models have been consistent at bringing a relatively strong cold front through the region on Sunday or Sunday night.
