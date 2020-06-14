First Alert: Cooler and less humid

(KFVS) - Today will be cooler and less humid as a weak cold front moves through.
A few showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and evening.
With the cooler air slowly moving in, there will be a wide range in afternoon air temps today, from about 80 near Mt. Vernon to 90 near Kennett and Doniphan.
Humidity will be lower in the northeast as well.
This weather pattern will continue over the next few days.
This will keep us a bit cooler and less humid than average.
Temperatures will begin warming up again by mid-week.
The week ahead looks mainly dry.
There is a chance of rain next weekend.
