Cape Splash makes COVID adjustments as customers enjoy first week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash opened their doors last Monday with new coronavirus restrictions in place to help stop the spread of the virus.
Six feet distancing markers lead the way into the facility with many other additions and restrictions in place such as sanitizers, plexiglass and additional cleaning.
“We saw hundreds of people enjoying the water on Saturday but have a limit of 50 percent of their normal capacity,” said Aquatics Supervisor Robert Shanahan.
Shanahan said it’s important to maintain CDC and health department guidelines for the safety of everyone.
"We hired extra people to come around and clean the bathrooms every 30 minutes and we have people sanitizing the mat races as people use them, as well as the tubes, as soon as they get out of the water," Shanahan said. "They're spraying them down with the sanitation solution and then give them to the next people so once they are out, we're spraying down so nobody and they're not having any contact."
Saturday was the first day they hit the 500 capacity level plus season ticket holders.
People utilized all the aquatic facilities and came from various areas of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
"We always say in Parks and Rec, we always try to get people out and enjoy the times," Shanahan said. "They've been couped up for so many months and it's a big weekend for our Parks and Rec department. Cape Splash is our opening weekend, we have a tournament out at the SportsPlex, as well as, a 3-on-3 soccer and a baseball tournament at the Shawnee Sports Complex. So we're really busy and it's just great for economic development too, getting all those hotels packed and just helping out the community."
For more information about guidelines, you can find that on the Cape Splash website here.
