Paducah traffic stop leads to drug charges
By Ashley Smith | June 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 9:33 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 13, around 4:34 p.m., Deputy Baldwin pulled over a white 2005 Dodge van on Bridge Court for a traffic violation.

While stopping the van, a woman ex jumped out and ran on foot.

Deputy Baldwin ran after the woman and she was arrested after a short chase.

She was identified as Stephanie Stavrum.

Stephanie R Stavrum 30 years old of Paducah Kentucky (Source: McCracken County Jail)

An investigation revealed she had an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

The driver of the van ran into a nearby apartment.

He was arrested as he left the apartment.

He was identified as Austin Draffen.

Austin W Draffen (Source: Paducah Police)

Further investigation revealed that Austin Draffen was in possession of a digital scale and Methamphetamine.

Draffen also had a loaded 9mm handgun on him and is a convicted felon.

Both Stavrum and Draffen were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

