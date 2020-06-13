Paducah traffic stop leads to drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 13, around 4:34 p.m., Deputy Baldwin pulled over a white 2005 Dodge van on Bridge Court for a traffic violation.
While stopping the van, a woman ex jumped out and ran on foot.
Deputy Baldwin ran after the woman and she was arrested after a short chase.
She was identified as Stephanie Stavrum.
An investigation revealed she had an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
The driver of the van ran into a nearby apartment.
He was arrested as he left the apartment.
He was identified as Austin Draffen.
Further investigation revealed that Austin Draffen was in possession of a digital scale and Methamphetamine.
Draffen also had a loaded 9mm handgun on him and is a convicted felon.
Both Stavrum and Draffen were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
