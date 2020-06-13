First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The overall pattern for the next several days will actually be rather unusual for June…with a weak upper low developing to our east and a ridge to our west. This will keep us in north to northeast winds aloft….with mainly light northeast winds at the surface. This will result in slightly below average temps and dewpoints….but also mainly dry conditions. By later in the week this pattern will fade and we’ll gradually get hotter and more humid again. One thing to note: rain chances look very low until next weekend...as current models show a cold front moving through with showers/storms next Sunday. This would represent our driest stretch of weather since early spring.