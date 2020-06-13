First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a seasonably hot and humid Saturday, the pattern will be turning a bit cooler and less humid again for the next few days. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon should fizzle after sunset, leading to a mostly clear and mild night. On Sunday, however, we’ll start to feel a subtle pattern change as a weak jet-stream low sinks south over the eastern half of the county. We’ll have a light northeast breeze, partly cloudy skies and maybe even a few showers. Air temps should back off about 5 to 10 degrees on Sunday, with dew points dropping as well. This slightly cooler and less humid pattern looks to stick around for the first half of next week.
Forecast models are having a bit of a tough time figuring out the eventual movement of a weak upper low destined to sink into the southeastern U.S. early next week. But in any event, this pattern should keep our weather a bit cooler and less humid than normal for early summer. By later in the week we should be gradually returning to ‘normal’ with warmer temps and higher humidity. However, the weather from Mon thru Fri looks to be quite dry, with little chance of showers (unless the upper low sneaks much closer than expected.) Our next ‘good chance’ of rain may not come until late next weekend.
