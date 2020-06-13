First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Forecast models are having a bit of a tough time figuring out the eventual movement of a weak upper low destined to sink into the southeastern U.S. early next week. But in any event, this pattern should keep our weather a bit cooler and less humid than normal for early summer. By later in the week we should be gradually returning to ‘normal’ with warmer temps and higher humidity. However, the weather from Mon thru Fri looks to be quite dry, with little chance of showers (unless the upper low sneaks much closer than expected.) Our next ‘good chance’ of rain may not come until late next weekend.