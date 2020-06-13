First Alert: Another hot day

(KFVS) - The next several days are looking mainly quiet and dry.
Today will be another hot day.
Highs look similar to Friday: upper 80’s to around 90…with moderate humidity levels.
Temperatures will begin to cool on Sunday.
Rain chances remain low with only isolated showers expected.
The overall pattern for the next several days will actually be rather unusual for June…with a weak upper low developing.
This will result in slightly below average temps and dewpoints….but also mainly dry conditions.
By later in the week this pattern will fade and we’ll gradually get hotter and more humid again.
Rain chances look very low until next weekend...as current models show a cold front moving through with showers/storms next Sunday.
This would represent our driest stretch of weather since early spring.
