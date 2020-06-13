FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - As of 4:00 p.m. on June 13, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 12,445 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
315 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.
“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”
Two new deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Gov. Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”
3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. .
