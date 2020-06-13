Approximately 275 graduate from Cape Girardeau Central High in drive-thru fashion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Central High School graduated roughly 275 seniors in a special drive-thru graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 on Saturday.
Cars lined up at the high school and graduates stepped out of the car to walk across the stage to get their diploma.
Meanwhile, family and friends in their cars were able to get pictures of them up close as they drove in an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Students we talked with said this was a moment they will never forget.
"It's amazing! Finally finished 13 long years. Feels like yesterday I started Kindergarten," Asia Gilmer said. "It feels good. I really miss my teachers. It feels good, my last walk here actually but I'm glad it's over with though."
"It was hard at first, but once you get to your senior year, you start adjusting the outside world and this," Robert Weissinger said. "And then it's all over before you know it. It goes by pretty fast."
Teachers and staff were also on hand congratulating the students. Police were on scene helping to direct traffic and congratulated the students as well as they drove away from the school.
The school also set up a live feed on their Facebook page for anyone that couldn’t make the ceremony.
